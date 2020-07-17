All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 30 2020 at 2:29 AM

1903 Simond Ave

1903 Simond Avenue · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1903 Simond Avenue, Austin, TX 78723
Mueller

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
Apartment Amenities

Gourmet kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances

Elegant granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms

42" espresso cabinets with brushed chrome hardware

Undermount extra deep stainless sinks in kitchens

MasterWood plank flooring in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries

Full-size washers and dryers and connections

Oversized bath tubs with luxury tile surrounds

9, 10, 11 or 12-foot ceilings

Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms

Designer lighting package with pendant lights in kitchens

Five-panel interior doors

Private walk-up street level entrances

Spacious patios and balconies

Private fenced yards

Views of 30-acre Lake Park, downtown Austin and the University of Texas

Community Amenities

Certified at LEED Platinum® & AEGB 1 Star Rated

ENERGY STAR® Certified community

Resort-style pool with sun deck

Private courtyard with cabana, grills and semi-private outdoor living rooms

Luxury social hub with gourmet kitchen

24-hour fitness zone

Cyber zone and conference room with Wi-Fi

Java bar with Starbucks coffee

Pet-friendly community with paw wash

Covered bicycle storage

Controlled access and private resident parking in gated garage

24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room

Large private storage areas available

Over 7,000 square feet of ground floor retail and restaurants

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Simond Ave have any available units?
1903 Simond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 Simond Ave have?
Some of 1903 Simond Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Simond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Simond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Simond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 Simond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1903 Simond Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1903 Simond Ave offers parking.
Does 1903 Simond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 Simond Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Simond Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1903 Simond Ave has a pool.
Does 1903 Simond Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1903 Simond Ave has accessible units.
Does 1903 Simond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 Simond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
