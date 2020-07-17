1903 Simond Ave

Amenities

I'm Alex. I was born in Miami and moved to Austin a few years ago upon hearing legends of the breakfast tacos and barbecue. I haven't looked back since. Now I help people find apartments professionally, and I'm free to work with. I've been known to cook up super detailed research spreadsheets for my clients.



You just found the perfect apartment.



Check out my website too! (austinwithalex)



Apartment Amenities



Gourmet kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances



Elegant granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms



42" espresso cabinets with brushed chrome hardware



Undermount extra deep stainless sinks in kitchens



MasterWood plank flooring in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries



Full-size washers and dryers and connections



Oversized bath tubs with luxury tile surrounds



9, 10, 11 or 12-foot ceilings



Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms



Designer lighting package with pendant lights in kitchens



Five-panel interior doors



Private walk-up street level entrances



Spacious patios and balconies



Private fenced yards



Views of 30-acre Lake Park, downtown Austin and the University of Texas



Community Amenities



Certified at LEED Platinum® & AEGB 1 Star Rated



ENERGY STAR® Certified community



Resort-style pool with sun deck



Private courtyard with cabana, grills and semi-private outdoor living rooms



Luxury social hub with gourmet kitchen



24-hour fitness zone



Cyber zone and conference room with Wi-Fi



Java bar with Starbucks coffee



Pet-friendly community with paw wash



Covered bicycle storage



Controlled access and private resident parking in gated garage



24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room



Large private storage areas available



Over 7,000 square feet of ground floor retail and restaurants



