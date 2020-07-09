1903 Alegria Rd B

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This modern Brentwood home was designed by architect Travis Young and built by Metrohouse. Special details throughout: "Lexan" light wall, storefront glass doors, beautiful eat-in kitchen, cinder-block walls, glass/metal garage door, California closets, beautiful landscape lighting, premium artificial grass in backyard. Central location with ever expanding options for dining/shopping within walking distance. You won't want to miss this easy to maintain contemporary home in a classic, Austin neighborhood



