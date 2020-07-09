All apartments in Austin
1903 Alegria Rd B

1903 Alegria Road · No Longer Available
Location

1903 Alegria Road, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This modern Brentwood home was designed by architect Travis Young and built by Metrohouse. Special details throughout: "Lexan" light wall, storefront glass doors, beautiful eat-in kitchen, cinder-block walls, glass/metal garage door, California closets, beautiful landscape lighting, premium artificial grass in backyard. Central location with ever expanding options for dining/shopping within walking distance. You won't want to miss this easy to maintain contemporary home in a classic, Austin neighborhood

(RLNE5778981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Alegria Rd B have any available units?
1903 Alegria Rd B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1903 Alegria Rd B currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Alegria Rd B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Alegria Rd B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 Alegria Rd B is pet friendly.
Does 1903 Alegria Rd B offer parking?
Yes, 1903 Alegria Rd B offers parking.
Does 1903 Alegria Rd B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 Alegria Rd B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Alegria Rd B have a pool?
No, 1903 Alegria Rd B does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Alegria Rd B have accessible units?
No, 1903 Alegria Rd B does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Alegria Rd B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 Alegria Rd B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 Alegria Rd B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 Alegria Rd B does not have units with air conditioning.

