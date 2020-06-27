1902 Mistywood Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful single story home with brand new carpet & hardwood plank floors throughout. Interior of home has been freshly painted with a spacious master bedroom. Dish washer & stove included. Home is complete with a 2 car garage & large backyard perfect for pets and children.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.