1901 E. 16th Street

Amenities
Great two bedroom, two bath duplex in groovy East Austin. Blocks from UT, Capital, Manor Rd., IH35.
Stories: 1
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Square Feet: 1283
Garage: A spacious one car
Interior Features: Range, Microwave, dishwasher, granite counters.
Washer & Dryer connection inside.
Exterior Features: Front screened in patio. Fences front yard, the lawn is included.
Central AC: Yes
Central Heat: Yes
Deposit: 2000
Pet Deposit: $300 for first pet and $100 additional pet
Rental Rate: 2000
