Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 AM

1901 E. 16th Street

1901 East 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1901 East 16th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Chestnut

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Great two bedroom, two bath duplex in groovy East Austin. Blocks from UT, Capital, Manor Rd., IH35.

Stories: 1
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Square Feet: 1283
Garage: A spacious one car
Interior Features: Range, Microwave, dishwasher, granite counters.
Washer & Dryer connection inside.
Exterior Features: Front screened in patio. Fences front yard, the lawn is included.
Central AC: Yes
Central Heat: Yes

Deposit: 2000
Pet Deposit: $300 for first pet and $100 additional pet
Rental Rate: 2000
Newer built duplex in groovy E. Austin, blocks from UT, Capitol, Manor Rd, E. 11th hot spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 E. 16th Street have any available units?
1901 E. 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 E. 16th Street have?
Some of 1901 E. 16th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 E. 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1901 E. 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 E. 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 E. 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1901 E. 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1901 E. 16th Street offers parking.
Does 1901 E. 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 E. 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 E. 16th Street have a pool?
No, 1901 E. 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1901 E. 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 1901 E. 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 E. 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 E. 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
