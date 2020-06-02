1849 River Crossing CIR

Amenities

pool volleyball court fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven Property Amenities pool volleyball court

This Unique Condo community is filled with trees. The charming two story condo has large bedrooms upstairs, each with its own bathroom. Spacious kitchen, with plenty of cabinet space. Convenient half bath downstairs. There is a quaint little backyard. Perfect for relaxing outside after work. Amenities come along with this property. There is a pool and volleyball net. Use Lyft, Uber, Car 2 go to get downtown quickly. Grocery shopping and South shore District very close; minutes to the airport. Visit today!