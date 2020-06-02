All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:38 PM

1849 River Crossing CIR

1849 River Crossing Circle · (512) 576-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1849 River Crossing Circle, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1059 sqft

Amenities

pool
volleyball court
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
volleyball court
This Unique Condo community is filled with trees. The charming two story condo has large bedrooms upstairs, each with its own bathroom. Spacious kitchen, with plenty of cabinet space. Convenient half bath downstairs. There is a quaint little backyard. Perfect for relaxing outside after work. Amenities come along with this property. There is a pool and volleyball net. Use Lyft, Uber, Car 2 go to get downtown quickly. Grocery shopping and South shore District very close; minutes to the airport. Visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1849 River Crossing CIR have any available units?
1849 River Crossing CIR has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1849 River Crossing CIR have?
Some of 1849 River Crossing CIR's amenities include pool, volleyball court, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1849 River Crossing CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1849 River Crossing CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 River Crossing CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1849 River Crossing CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1849 River Crossing CIR offer parking?
No, 1849 River Crossing CIR does not offer parking.
Does 1849 River Crossing CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1849 River Crossing CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 River Crossing CIR have a pool?
Yes, 1849 River Crossing CIR has a pool.
Does 1849 River Crossing CIR have accessible units?
No, 1849 River Crossing CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1849 River Crossing CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1849 River Crossing CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
