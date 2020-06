Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Very nice one story separate bungalow with its own fenced yard - Minutes to downtown in very nice West Austin quiet and hot neighborhood of Oakmont Heights. This is a nice small unit with hardwood floors and fenced private back yard. Walk to Central Market, Shoal Creek Park original Kerbey Lane Cafe, grocery store, and many other shops and businesses. Most desired & beautiful secluded neighborhood of Bull Creek . North of 35th Street cross from Bykerwood. Alley access and parking space off the alley.