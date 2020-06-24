All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1803 McKinley Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1803 McKinley Ave.
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

1803 McKinley Ave.

1803 Mckinley Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Rosewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1803 Mckinley Ave, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern Updated 3/2 Cottage - Downtown East Side - Modern updated 3/2 in hip East Austin. 1955 Cottage fully updated with hardwood, granite, stainless steel appliances, updated fixtures, tilework and cabinetry, ceiling fans throughout, Nest thermostat, carport, fenced yard, screened back porch. Appliances include: Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Master has walk-in closet. Walk/ride your bike to tons of cool bars and restaurants on the eastside. Lots of parks and bike trails. 1/2 mile to metro rail. 1 mile to Mueller Park. 2 miles to downtown. Owner/Agent

(RLNE3381302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 McKinley Ave. have any available units?
1803 McKinley Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 McKinley Ave. have?
Some of 1803 McKinley Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 McKinley Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1803 McKinley Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 McKinley Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 McKinley Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1803 McKinley Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1803 McKinley Ave. offers parking.
Does 1803 McKinley Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 McKinley Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 McKinley Ave. have a pool?
No, 1803 McKinley Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1803 McKinley Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1803 McKinley Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 McKinley Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 McKinley Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stassney Woods
1800 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Trillium Terrace
6500 Menchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Flatiron Domain
10727 Domain Drive
Austin, TX 78758
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Copper Mill
10000 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin