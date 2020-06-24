1803 McKinley Ave.

Amenities

Modern Updated 3/2 Cottage - Downtown East Side - Modern updated 3/2 in hip East Austin. 1955 Cottage fully updated with hardwood, granite, stainless steel appliances, updated fixtures, tilework and cabinetry, ceiling fans throughout, Nest thermostat, carport, fenced yard, screened back porch. Appliances include: Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Master has walk-in closet. Walk/ride your bike to tons of cool bars and restaurants on the eastside. Lots of parks and bike trails. 1/2 mile to metro rail. 1 mile to Mueller Park. 2 miles to downtown. Owner/Agent



(RLNE3381302)