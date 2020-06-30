All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1802 Clifford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1802 Clifford Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

1802 Clifford Avenue

1802 Clifford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Rosewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1802 Clifford Avenue, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
East Side Home 3/2 Near UT, MLK, Manor, Mueller - This beautiful home was designed with the traveler in mind with a light and airy feel and all the conveniences of home. Hop on the bike and you get downtown or to UT as quickly as you can drive, in 5-10 minutes. Also, convenient to east side destinations, I-35, Airport Blvd, and ACC campuses.

As mentioned before, its close to the University of Texas, and great hospitals like Dell Medical Center, Brackenridge Hospital, Seton Hospital, St. Davids Hospital, and The Heart Hospital. The house is also near to the near Oracle campus, Manor Rd, MLK, and Mueller restaurants and bars.

(RLNE4118249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Clifford Avenue have any available units?
1802 Clifford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1802 Clifford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Clifford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Clifford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 Clifford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1802 Clifford Avenue offer parking?
No, 1802 Clifford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1802 Clifford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Clifford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Clifford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1802 Clifford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Clifford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1802 Clifford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Clifford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 Clifford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 Clifford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1802 Clifford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

High Oaks Apartment Homes
11028 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way
Austin, TX 78748
The Arcadian
8515 Shoal Creek Blvd
Austin, TX 78757
The Salado
2704 Salado St
Austin, TX 78705
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Delwood Station
1230 E 38th 1/2 St
Austin, TX 78722
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin