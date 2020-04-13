Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport clubhouse elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

*Walk-through Video: https://youtu.be/WlG2oFWIKP4 *



Brand New Condo on East Side of Austin! Condo amenities will include guest suites, resort style pool, club room, movie lounge, dog wash, and more! Close to trendy East Austin restaurants and venues. On Metro rail, hike and bike trails. High-end finishes, with a modern, sleek look. Be one of the first to live in this new condo and enjoy being close to everything Downtown & East Austin has to offer! W/D provided as courtesy from owner.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 2018



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Close to trendy East Austin venues

- Lots of natural light

- Great amenities included i.e. clubroom, connected bikeway

- Brand new! Sleek, modern design



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Assigned Covered Parking, Balcony, Cable-ready, Covered Parking/Car Port, Elevator, Forced Air Heating, Hardwood Floor, HOA Community, Living Room, New Property(<5 years), Community Pool, Club Room, Dog Wash Station, Connected Bikeway, Electric Vehicle Charging Station, W/D In Unit



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1800-e-4th-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.