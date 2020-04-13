All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1800 E 4th St

1800 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

1800 4th St, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
*Walk-through Video: https://youtu.be/WlG2oFWIKP4 *

Brand New Condo on East Side of Austin! Condo amenities will include guest suites, resort style pool, club room, movie lounge, dog wash, and more! Close to trendy East Austin restaurants and venues. On Metro rail, hike and bike trails. High-end finishes, with a modern, sleek look. Be one of the first to live in this new condo and enjoy being close to everything Downtown & East Austin has to offer! W/D provided as courtesy from owner.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2018

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Close to trendy East Austin venues
- Lots of natural light
- Great amenities included i.e. clubroom, connected bikeway
- Brand new! Sleek, modern design

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Assigned Covered Parking, Balcony, Cable-ready, Covered Parking/Car Port, Elevator, Forced Air Heating, Hardwood Floor, HOA Community, Living Room, New Property(<5 years), Community Pool, Club Room, Dog Wash Station, Connected Bikeway, Electric Vehicle Charging Station, W/D In Unit

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1800-e-4th-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 E 4th St have any available units?
1800 E 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 E 4th St have?
Some of 1800 E 4th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 E 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
1800 E 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 E 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 E 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 1800 E 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 1800 E 4th St does offer parking.
Does 1800 E 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 E 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 E 4th St have a pool?
Yes, 1800 E 4th St has a pool.
Does 1800 E 4th St have accessible units?
No, 1800 E 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 E 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 E 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
