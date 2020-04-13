1800 E 4th St

Amenities
*Walk-through Video: https://youtu.be/WlG2oFWIKP4 *
Brand New Condo on East Side of Austin! Condo amenities will include guest suites, resort style pool, club room, movie lounge, dog wash, and more! Close to trendy East Austin restaurants and venues. On Metro rail, hike and bike trails. High-end finishes, with a modern, sleek look. Be one of the first to live in this new condo and enjoy being close to everything Downtown & East Austin has to offer! W/D provided as courtesy from owner.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2018
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Close to trendy East Austin venues
- Lots of natural light
- Great amenities included i.e. clubroom, connected bikeway
- Brand new! Sleek, modern design
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
