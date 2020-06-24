1712 Anise Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location!!! 10 mins from downtown Austin! - Property Id: 106857



Location, location, location!!! If you're looking for an affordable cozy home close to all the action, look no further!



If you like to run or kayak, this beautiful 4/3 is situated close to Lady Bird Lake and Austin trails. If you want to enjoy all the new hot spots, or get away for the weekend, you're less than 10 mins from downtown, 5mins from East Austin and airport.



- huge master bedroom, bath and closet

-2 car garage

- large back yard

- 3 full baths

- large kitchen



You're getting close to finding your cozy get-away.

