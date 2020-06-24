All apartments in Austin
1712 Anise Dr.
1712 Anise Dr

1712 Anise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1712 Anise Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location!!! 10 mins from downtown Austin! - Property Id: 106857

Location, location, location!!! If you're looking for an affordable cozy home close to all the action, look no further!

If you like to run or kayak, this beautiful 4/3 is situated close to Lady Bird Lake and Austin trails. If you want to enjoy all the new hot spots, or get away for the weekend, you're less than 10 mins from downtown, 5mins from East Austin and airport.

- huge master bedroom, bath and closet
-2 car garage
- large back yard
- 3 full baths
- large kitchen

You're getting close to finding your cozy get-away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106857
Property Id 106857

(RLNE4845624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

