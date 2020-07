Amenities

Adorable craftsman home in HOT East Austin. Vaulted living opens to dining area and kitchen. Beautiful interior features include bamboo floors, custom paint selections and white trim touches. Kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counters. Fabulous outdoor entertaining areas, one uncovered and one with retractable cover. Stunning landscaping in the private backyard. Minutes to downtown/UT. Not allowable for Short-term rentals. Available for move in Dec 1st.