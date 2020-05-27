All apartments in Austin
Location

1709 Maize Bend Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient to shopping, dining, employers, and entertainment, this wonderful two-story home boasts a large kitchen open to the living areas. Lots of counter space and a center island make the kitchen a chef's dream. Updated throughout, ceiling fans in every room, spacious bedrooms, and a massive game area upstairs. This is your chance to have a backyard that will make your friends jealous with lots of shade and large patio area.
Amazing Community Park
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Maize Bend Drive have any available units?
1709 Maize Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Maize Bend Drive have?
Some of 1709 Maize Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Maize Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Maize Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Maize Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 Maize Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1709 Maize Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 1709 Maize Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1709 Maize Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Maize Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Maize Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 1709 Maize Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Maize Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 1709 Maize Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Maize Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Maize Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
