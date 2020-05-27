1709 Maize Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient to shopping, dining, employers, and entertainment, this wonderful two-story home boasts a large kitchen open to the living areas. Lots of counter space and a center island make the kitchen a chef's dream. Updated throughout, ceiling fans in every room, spacious bedrooms, and a massive game area upstairs. This is your chance to have a backyard that will make your friends jealous with lots of shade and large patio area.

Amazing Community Park

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.