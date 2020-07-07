All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

1703 Robinhood Trl

1703 Robinhood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1703 Robinhood Trail, Austin, TX 78703
Tarrytown

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
What a rare find deep in the heart of Tarrytown. This wonderful Robinhood Trail home has 3 bedrooms each with its own full bathroom in the main house. The real bonus is the detached guest casita which has a full bathroom and sleeping loft. The location is second to none, on a quiet street surrounded by historic old West Austin homes and just a few blocks from Lake Austin. The interior has a wonderful kitchen, hardwoods, high ceilings, a fireplace, and has been lovingly updated and maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Robinhood Trl have any available units?
1703 Robinhood Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1703 Robinhood Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Robinhood Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Robinhood Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1703 Robinhood Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1703 Robinhood Trl offer parking?
No, 1703 Robinhood Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1703 Robinhood Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Robinhood Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Robinhood Trl have a pool?
No, 1703 Robinhood Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Robinhood Trl have accessible units?
No, 1703 Robinhood Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Robinhood Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Robinhood Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 Robinhood Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1703 Robinhood Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

