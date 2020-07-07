1703 Robinhood Trl

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

What a rare find deep in the heart of Tarrytown. This wonderful Robinhood Trail home has 3 bedrooms each with its own full bathroom in the main house. The real bonus is the detached guest casita which has a full bathroom and sleeping loft. The location is second to none, on a quiet street surrounded by historic old West Austin homes and just a few blocks from Lake Austin. The interior has a wonderful kitchen, hardwoods, high ceilings, a fireplace, and has been lovingly updated and maintained.