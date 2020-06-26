1702 S Lamar Blvd

Great central Austin location close to restaurants; Alamo Drafthouse; downtown plus so much more. Beautifully updated with all appliances including washer/dryer. This unit is located closer to the back of the unit on the north side with restricted downtown views.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
