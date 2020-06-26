All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
1702 S Lamar Blvd
Location

1702 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great central Austin location close to restaurants; Alamo Drafthouse; downtown plus so much more. Beautifully updated with all appliances including washer/dryer. This unit is located closer to the back of the unit on the north side with restricted downtown views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 S Lamar Blvd have any available units?
1702 S Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1702 S Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1702 S Lamar Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 S Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1702 S Lamar Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1702 S Lamar Blvd offer parking?
No, 1702 S Lamar Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1702 S Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1702 S Lamar Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 S Lamar Blvd have a pool?
No, 1702 S Lamar Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1702 S Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1702 S Lamar Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 S Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 S Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 S Lamar Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 S Lamar Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
