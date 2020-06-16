1630 E 6th St

Amenities
Who is this guy?
Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I'm Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it's pretty fun. It also turns out I'm pretty good at it. It also also turns out I'm like super free to work with. So.give me a call?
________________________ I told you not to walk in that door that says "DO NOT ENTER" But you ignored me. Again. And guess what, you've been hit by some phantasmagoric sciencey lazer thing and now you've been shrunken down to ¼ of your current size. Forever. Unfortunately, that means basic things like grocery shopping or playing basketball or high fiving your friends have become significantly harder.
Fortunately, you newly found micro existence has turned this seemingly tiny East Austin Micro Studio basically into a de facto mansion paradise! Go ahead and watch the "Minimalism" or some random Tiny Home documentaries on Netflix to get in the mood of living with less things. And since you're all shrunken and stuff, life if going to be just peachy. Oh, you're right on E. 6th too. So that's awesome.
Apartment Amenities
Italian-Made Modular Furniture
Luxury Murphy Bed
Quartz Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
High-End Finishes & Pendant Lighting
Wood Style Flooring
Well Appointed Bathrooms
Ample Lockable Storage
Community Amenities
Modular & Modern Furnishings
Zen-Style Interior Courtyard
Inside/outside Living
Clubhouse With Rollup Garage-Style Doors
Modern Open-Air Lobby
Comfortable Common Space With Work Areas & Play Areas
Fully Fit Fitness Center
Ground Level On-Site Restaurants & Dining