All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1630 E 6th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1630 E 6th St
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:32 AM

1630 E 6th St

1630 East 6th Street · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
East Cesar Chavez
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1630 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
Who is this guy?

  Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I'm Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it's pretty fun. It also turns out I'm pretty good at it. It also also turns out I'm like super free to work with. So.give me a call?

________________________ I told you not to walk in that door that says "DO NOT ENTER" But you ignored me. Again. And guess what, you've been hit by some phantasmagoric sciencey lazer thing and now you've been shrunken down to ¼ of your current size. Forever. Unfortunately, that means basic things like grocery shopping or playing basketball or high fiving your friends have become significantly harder. 

  Fortunately, you newly found micro existence has turned this seemingly tiny East Austin Micro Studio basically into a de facto mansion paradise! Go ahead and watch the "Minimalism" or some random Tiny Home documentaries on Netflix to get in the mood of living with less things. And since you're all shrunken and stuff, life if going to be just peachy. Oh, you're right on E. 6th too. So that's awesome. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Italian-Made Modular Furniture  

Luxury Murphy Bed  

Quartz Countertops  

Stainless Steel Appliances  

High-End Finishes & Pendant Lighting  

Wood Style Flooring  

Well Appointed Bathrooms  

Ample Lockable Storage  

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Modular & Modern Furnishings  

Zen-Style Interior Courtyard  

Inside/outside Living  

Clubhouse With Rollup Garage-Style Doors  

Modern Open-Air Lobby  

Comfortable Common Space With Work Areas & Play Areas  

Fully Fit Fitness Center  

Ground Level On-Site Restaurants & Dining  

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 E 6th St have any available units?
1630 E 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 E 6th St have?
Some of 1630 E 6th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 E 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
1630 E 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 E 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 1630 E 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1630 E 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 1630 E 6th St does offer parking.
Does 1630 E 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 E 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 E 6th St have a pool?
No, 1630 E 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 1630 E 6th St have accessible units?
Yes, 1630 E 6th St has accessible units.
Does 1630 E 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 E 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1630 E 6th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street
Austin, TX 78702
Legends Lake Creek
10015 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78729
Waller Creekside on 51st
105 W 51st St
Austin, TX 78751
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Caliza
12638 Ridgeline Boulevard
Austin, TX 78613
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity