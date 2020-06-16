1630 E 6th St

Amenities

Who is this guy?



Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I'm Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it's pretty fun. It also turns out I'm pretty good at it. It also also turns out I'm like super free to work with. So.give me a call?



________________________ I told you not to walk in that door that says "DO NOT ENTER" But you ignored me. Again. And guess what, you've been hit by some phantasmagoric sciencey lazer thing and now you've been shrunken down to ¼ of your current size. Forever. Unfortunately, that means basic things like grocery shopping or playing basketball or high fiving your friends have become significantly harder.



Fortunately, you newly found micro existence has turned this seemingly tiny East Austin Micro Studio basically into a de facto mansion paradise! Go ahead and watch the "Minimalism" or some random Tiny Home documentaries on Netflix to get in the mood of living with less things. And since you're all shrunken and stuff, life if going to be just peachy. Oh, you're right on E. 6th too. So that's awesome.



Apartment Amenities



Italian-Made Modular Furniture



Luxury Murphy Bed



Quartz Countertops



Stainless Steel Appliances



High-End Finishes & Pendant Lighting



Wood Style Flooring



Well Appointed Bathrooms



Ample Lockable Storage



Community Amenities



Modular & Modern Furnishings



Zen-Style Interior Courtyard



Inside/outside Living



Clubhouse With Rollup Garage-Style Doors



Modern Open-Air Lobby



Comfortable Common Space With Work Areas & Play Areas



Fully Fit Fitness Center



Ground Level On-Site Restaurants & Dining



