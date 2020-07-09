All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1624 E riverside

1624 East Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1624 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fe54a4e09e ---- Features: We are just minutes from outstanding restaurants, eclectic shopping, and energetic nightlife. Leisure activities are just steps away with direct access to the lake and the hike and bike trails making Austin metro apartments perfect for nature lovers and city dwellers alike. Also nearby our Central East Austin apartments are the offices of major employers in downtown as well as many universities including UT, The Art Institute, St. Edward's University, and more. Our residents enjoy exceptional amenities that include two courtyard swimming pools; fitness zone; social hub; java stop; cyber zone business center with conference room; rooftop deck; hike and bike trail; and boat docks. We have over 15,000 square feet of on-site retail and restaurants, private resident parking and scenic city and lake views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 E riverside have any available units?
1624 E riverside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 E riverside have?
Some of 1624 E riverside's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 E riverside currently offering any rent specials?
1624 E riverside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 E riverside pet-friendly?
No, 1624 E riverside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1624 E riverside offer parking?
Yes, 1624 E riverside offers parking.
Does 1624 E riverside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 E riverside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 E riverside have a pool?
Yes, 1624 E riverside has a pool.
Does 1624 E riverside have accessible units?
No, 1624 E riverside does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 E riverside have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 E riverside does not have units with dishwashers.

