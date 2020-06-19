1622 Collier

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy, fully furnished condo is located in the Flamingo complex just off of South Lamar within walking distance to Zilker Park!

What you will enjoy:

**stylish furnishings

**open floor plan

**stainless steel appliances

**granite countertops

**walk-in closet

**private patio

**washer/dryer in unit

**covered, reserved parking spot

**pool and lounge area

With only 24 units, this small community is exactly where you want to call home.

Located in the heart of 78704, this quiet complex is centrally located and near many Austin hot-spots, including the Alamo Draft House, Orange Theory fitness, Snooze, Picnik Coffee, Gibson Bar, Corner Bar, and is walking distance from Barton Springs and Zilker Park. Quick, easy commute to downtown.

Rent is $1400 a month, which includes water, trash, recycling and furnishings. Managed by owner who lives nearby. Ideal tenant is a young, working professional. Non-smoker. Pets negotiable. Condo is ready for move-in. $1,000 security deposit for move-in. References required.

Rent can be prorated according to move-in date.

Includes furnishing, water, alarm, trash and recycling.