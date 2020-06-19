All apartments in Austin
1622 Collier
1622 Collier

1622 Collier Street · No Longer Available
Location

1622 Collier Street, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy, fully furnished condo is located in the Flamingo complex just off of South Lamar within walking distance to Zilker Park!
What you will enjoy:
**stylish furnishings
**open floor plan
**stainless steel appliances
**granite countertops
**walk-in closet
**private patio
**washer/dryer in unit
**covered, reserved parking spot
**pool and lounge area
With only 24 units, this small community is exactly where you want to call home.
Located in the heart of 78704, this quiet complex is centrally located and near many Austin hot-spots, including the Alamo Draft House, Orange Theory fitness, Snooze, Picnik Coffee, Gibson Bar, Corner Bar, and is walking distance from Barton Springs and Zilker Park. Quick, easy commute to downtown.
Rent is $1400 a month, which includes water, trash, recycling and furnishings. Managed by owner who lives nearby. Ideal tenant is a young, working professional. Non-smoker. Pets negotiable. Condo is ready for move-in. $1,000 security deposit for move-in. References required.
Rent can be prorated according to move-in date.
Includes furnishing, water, alarm, trash and recycling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 Collier have any available units?
1622 Collier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 Collier have?
Some of 1622 Collier's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Collier currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Collier isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Collier pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 Collier is pet friendly.
Does 1622 Collier offer parking?
Yes, 1622 Collier does offer parking.
Does 1622 Collier have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1622 Collier offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Collier have a pool?
Yes, 1622 Collier has a pool.
Does 1622 Collier have accessible units?
No, 1622 Collier does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Collier have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 Collier does not have units with dishwashers.
