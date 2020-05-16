All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1621 E. 6TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1621 E. 6TH STREET
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:11 AM

1621 E. 6TH STREET

1621 East 6th Street · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
East Cesar Chavez
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1621 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Step out your front door and into a world of tangible vitality. With so much to choose from just minutes from home, you will feel immediately connected to the upbeat pulse of Austin. Benefit from the extraordinary amenities and features such as pool, fitness center, rooftop terrace, plaza, patio/balcony, garden tub, walk in closet, linen closet, stackable washer/dryer, and much more. Pet friendly too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 E. 6TH STREET have any available units?
1621 E. 6TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 E. 6TH STREET have?
Some of 1621 E. 6TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 E. 6TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1621 E. 6TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 E. 6TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1621 E. 6TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1621 E. 6TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1621 E. 6TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1621 E. 6TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 E. 6TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 E. 6TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1621 E. 6TH STREET has a pool.
Does 1621 E. 6TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1621 E. 6TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 E. 6TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 E. 6TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1621 E. 6TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln
Austin, TX 78757
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Corazon
1000 E 5th St
Austin, TX 78702
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Delwood Station
1230 E 38th 1/2 St
Austin, TX 78722
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity