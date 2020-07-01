All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1620 E Riverside Dr 778226.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1620 E Riverside Dr 778226
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:27 AM

1620 E Riverside Dr 778226

1620 East Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1620 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Downtown/Hike & Bike 2/2 - Property Id: 165206

This property is located right in downtown Austin, in the middle of all the fun activities. Enjoy a comfortable, luxurious lifestyle with all of the amenities you could want provided to you.

I have lived in Austin 36 years, I know this city inside and out. I am reliable and prompt in my responses, call or text ANYTIME. Plus my services are FREE TO YOU! Emailing me works as well. If this particular property isn't what you're looking for I have a database of apartments that covers the entire city. I am also a licensed real estate agent so if purchasing a home is in your future we can discuss that as well. Let me help you find your next home!

Listing# 778226

-Michael Tipton/Austin Local-
-Citywide Realty-
-512-466-1542-Call/Text-
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165206
Property Id 165206

(RLNE5647932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 E Riverside Dr 778226 have any available units?
1620 E Riverside Dr 778226 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 E Riverside Dr 778226 have?
Some of 1620 E Riverside Dr 778226's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 E Riverside Dr 778226 currently offering any rent specials?
1620 E Riverside Dr 778226 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 E Riverside Dr 778226 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 E Riverside Dr 778226 is pet friendly.
Does 1620 E Riverside Dr 778226 offer parking?
No, 1620 E Riverside Dr 778226 does not offer parking.
Does 1620 E Riverside Dr 778226 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 E Riverside Dr 778226 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 E Riverside Dr 778226 have a pool?
No, 1620 E Riverside Dr 778226 does not have a pool.
Does 1620 E Riverside Dr 778226 have accessible units?
No, 1620 E Riverside Dr 778226 does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 E Riverside Dr 778226 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 E Riverside Dr 778226 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stassney Woods
1800 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Melrose Place
6511 Melrose Trl
Austin, TX 78729
The Vibe
1070 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Bent Tree
8405 Bent Tree Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West
Austin, TX 78736
The Oaks
2900 and 2901 Swisher Street
Austin, TX 78705
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln
Austin, TX 78721

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin