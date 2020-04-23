All apartments in Austin
1615 East 12th Street

1615 East 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1615 East 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Home with Big Backyard on the East-side - This recently remodeled home is in a great location for anyone working or going to school in the Downtown Austin area. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Includes dishwater, refrigerator, washer, dryer, and stove.

We allow all breeds for dogs and cats. We do have a one-time non-refundable pet fee. The pet fees are $300 for 1, $550 for 2, and $800 for 3 pets. Monthly pet rent is $15.00 for 1, $25 for 2, and $35 for 3. Contact us for a viewing or if you have any questions.

Email: Dmendez@thegilfillan.com
Phone: 512.900.5945

(RLNE5611177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 East 12th Street have any available units?
1615 East 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 East 12th Street have?
Some of 1615 East 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1615 East 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 East 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1615 East 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1615 East 12th Street offers parking.
Does 1615 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 East 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 1615 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1615 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 1615 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 East 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

