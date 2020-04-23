1615 East 12th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Home with Big Backyard on the East-side - This recently remodeled home is in a great location for anyone working or going to school in the Downtown Austin area. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Includes dishwater, refrigerator, washer, dryer, and stove.



We allow all breeds for dogs and cats. We do have a one-time non-refundable pet fee. The pet fees are $300 for 1, $550 for 2, and $800 for 3 pets. Monthly pet rent is $15.00 for 1, $25 for 2, and $35 for 3. Contact us for a viewing or if you have any questions.



Email: Dmendez@thegilfillan.com

Phone: 512.900.5945



(RLNE5611177)