1615 East 12th Street

Amenities
Beautiful Home with Big Backyard on the East-side - This recently remodeled home is in a great location for anyone working or going to school in the Downtown Austin area. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Includes dishwater, refrigerator, washer, dryer, and stove.
We allow all breeds for dogs and cats. We do have a one-time non-refundable pet fee. The pet fees are $300 for 1, $550 for 2, and $800 for 3 pets. Monthly pet rent is $15.00 for 1, $25 for 2, and $35 for 3. Contact us for a viewing or if you have any questions.
Email: Dmendez@thegilfillan.com
Phone: 512.900.5945
(RLNE5611177)