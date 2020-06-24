All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1614 Confederate Avenue

1614 Confederate St · No Longer Available
Location

1614 Confederate St, Austin, TX 78703
Old West Austin

Amenities

yoga
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
yoga
Ideal for corporate housing in a family-friendly neighborhood, this house is just minutes from Downtown, University of Texas, and State Capitol in Old West Austin

Working from home? There is 400 square feet of bonus space in a detached offices/living room behind the home!

Kids? Matthews Elementary--one of Austins most desirable and Highly Rated Elementary Schools--is a 3 minute walk from our front door!

House can be rented fully or partially furnished or unfurnished.

Imagine living in Austin with no traffic and no commute!! Clarksville/Old West Austin is a highly desirable and central location in Austin with high walkability scores. There are so many options for restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, yoga studios, shopping and more all within minutes of the home! This is Austin living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Confederate Avenue have any available units?
1614 Confederate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1614 Confederate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Confederate Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Confederate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1614 Confederate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1614 Confederate Avenue offer parking?
No, 1614 Confederate Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1614 Confederate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 Confederate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Confederate Avenue have a pool?
No, 1614 Confederate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Confederate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1614 Confederate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Confederate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 Confederate Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 Confederate Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 Confederate Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
