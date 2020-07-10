All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1607 W. 40th Street

1607 West 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1607 West 40th Street, Austin, TX 78756
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Central Austin Charmer! 2 bed 1 bath! - This central Austin home is in a hot location! It features an easy floor plan and all appliances included. With easy access to downtown Austin, mopac and more, this home is a must see. The hardwood flooring, central heating & air, provided stacked washer/dryer & refrigerator. Make sure to stop by and see this adorable unit, it's sure to move fast!

NOTE: Monthly rent will have $10 admin fee added for filter program. This program delivers the home's HVAC filters to your front door once a quarter for peace of mind!

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE3327253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 W. 40th Street have any available units?
1607 W. 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 W. 40th Street have?
Some of 1607 W. 40th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 W. 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1607 W. 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 W. 40th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 W. 40th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1607 W. 40th Street offer parking?
No, 1607 W. 40th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1607 W. 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 W. 40th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 W. 40th Street have a pool?
No, 1607 W. 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1607 W. 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 1607 W. 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 W. 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 W. 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

