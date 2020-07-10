1607 W. 40th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Central Austin Charmer! 2 bed 1 bath! - This central Austin home is in a hot location! It features an easy floor plan and all appliances included. With easy access to downtown Austin, mopac and more, this home is a must see. The hardwood flooring, central heating & air, provided stacked washer/dryer & refrigerator. Make sure to stop by and see this adorable unit, it's sure to move fast!



NOTE: Monthly rent will have $10 admin fee added for filter program. This program delivers the home's HVAC filters to your front door once a quarter for peace of mind!



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term



School District: Austin ISD



Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451



