1606 Perez Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport ceiling fan range refrigerator

Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very pretty, safe, peaceful, and private location, set on a hill. beautiful trees and landscaping. very clean and efficient unit. metal roof. low utilities. stove and refrigerator are provided. has a small laundry room with w/d connections. landlord will provide washer and dryer for small increase in rent. new ceiling fans. carport. outdoor led security lights. nice attached storage unit. well maintained. last tenant stayed 15 years. beautiful back yard. good neighborhood not far from downtown and ut. good landlord.



