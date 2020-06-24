All apartments in Austin
1606 Perez Street

1606 Perez Street · No Longer Available
Location

1606 Perez Street, Austin, TX 78721
MLK

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Very pretty, safe, peaceful, and private location, set on a hill. beautiful trees and landscaping. very clean and efficient unit. metal roof. low utilities. stove and refrigerator are provided. has a small laundry room with w/d connections. landlord will provide washer and dryer for small increase in rent. new ceiling fans. carport. outdoor led security lights. nice attached storage unit. well maintained. last tenant stayed 15 years. beautiful back yard. good neighborhood not far from downtown and ut. good landlord.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Perez Street have any available units?
1606 Perez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Perez Street have?
Some of 1606 Perez Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Perez Street currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Perez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Perez Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Perez Street is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Perez Street offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Perez Street offers parking.
Does 1606 Perez Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1606 Perez Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Perez Street have a pool?
No, 1606 Perez Street does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Perez Street have accessible units?
No, 1606 Perez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Perez Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 Perez Street does not have units with dishwashers.
