Amenities

parking bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities parking

1601 Miriam #100 Available 07/15/20 Great Home in Chestnut Commons - Well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Chestnut Commons just minutes to the hot East side of downtown Austin, home to some of the BEST restaurants in the area! It is also a short walk to the light rail, giving you access to all the other Austin hot spots without having to worry about parking. There are dual vanity sinks and a garden tub in the master as well as an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Contact us for a showing!



(RLNE3045764)