Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing location!! Walking distance to Hike and Bike Trail, Zilker & Austin events. Open floor plan with tons of natural light, high end finishes, W/D, and stainless steel appliances, and much more! This unit does come with 1 reserved parking spot in the garage. Amenities include pool, fitness center, guest unit available for nightly rentals, access to the roof top terrace. Put this on your MUST SEE LIST