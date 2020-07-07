All apartments in Austin
15708 Fisher Island Drive

Location

15708 Fisher Island Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Amazing Avery Ranch home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2.5 car garage, huge .294 acre lot, on a cul de sac, backing to greenspace, with an iron fence, and panoramic views! Open and spacious kitchen/family/dining areas with updated appliances, wood and tile floors, and flexible floorplan with study or formal dining. Serene master suite has attached spa bath with double vanity, jetted tub, separate shower, and walk in closet, and 3 large secondary bedrooms. Convenient location, excellent schools, great community amenities! Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). All co-applicants must complete their apps before the application is considered complete and ready to process.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15708 Fisher Island Drive have any available units?
15708 Fisher Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15708 Fisher Island Drive have?
Some of 15708 Fisher Island Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15708 Fisher Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15708 Fisher Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15708 Fisher Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15708 Fisher Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 15708 Fisher Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15708 Fisher Island Drive offers parking.
Does 15708 Fisher Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15708 Fisher Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15708 Fisher Island Drive have a pool?
No, 15708 Fisher Island Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15708 Fisher Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 15708 Fisher Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15708 Fisher Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15708 Fisher Island Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

