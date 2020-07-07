15708 Fisher Island Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Amazing Avery Ranch home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2.5 car garage, huge .294 acre lot, on a cul de sac, backing to greenspace, with an iron fence, and panoramic views! Open and spacious kitchen/family/dining areas with updated appliances, wood and tile floors, and flexible floorplan with study or formal dining. Serene master suite has attached spa bath with double vanity, jetted tub, separate shower, and walk in closet, and 3 large secondary bedrooms. Convenient location, excellent schools, great community amenities! Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). All co-applicants must complete their apps before the application is considered complete and ready to process.

