Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

Awesome opportunity to lease a large house in highly desirable Avery Ranch!



Large four bedroom/two dining/two living house on a quiet street. Many neighborhood amenities. Easy access to 183/183A or Parmer Lane. Lawn service included with rent. Tile floor downstairs in living area and hall. Large open game room upstairs. Master bedroom upstairs, however there is one bedroom downstairs with full bath. Large kitchen with refrigerator included. Lawn care also included in rent amount!



