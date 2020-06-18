All apartments in Austin
1540 S Lamar Blvd
1540 S Lamar Blvd

1540 South Lamar Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
Location

1540 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

There are 3 seconds left on the shot clock. No more time outs. You are down 2 points. Its The Finals. The Finals you have been dreaming about since you were a wee lad. Things have not been going well lately. Your unimpressive stat line has been dragging down the team during the playoffs. The press has started murmuring about your decline as a prodigious super star athlete. That guy from the other team has been talking mad s#$ lately and it's been getting under your skin. Dribble left. Dribble right. All eyes on you. You pull up, as you have done thousands of times, lob the ball in the air...it seems like an eternity. And..swooosh! Score! You win! Hero of the game!

YOU ARE NOW THE CHAMPION OF THE DIVISION 3 INTRAMURAL CO ED BASKETBALL BEER LEAGUE!!!!

You team carries you off triumphantly to that local brewery where they have got that unlimited beer and wings happy hour special where you bask in the glory of victory. Oh, and that cute teammate you have had your eye on for a while just gave you their number. Score!

That's what it feels like to live here at this apartment. Come check it out!

_____________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

One and two-bedroom floor plans

Wood-style flooring throughout living areas

Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry

Granite countertops with natural stone backsplash

Open living spaces featuring ample windows

Studies and computer desks

Terraces and Juliet balconies

Dry bars

Spacious carpeted bedrooms that accommodate king size beds

Generous walk-in closet space with linen shelving

Luxury bathrooms with oversized garden tubs

Dual vanities and stand-up showers

Energy-efficient washers and dryers

_______________________________________

Community Amenities

Expansive bark park

Skyline terrace with downtown views

Zen studio

Elevated pool deck overlooking heritage trees

Business center

Onsite grilling stations and outdoor lounges

Paw spa

24-hour fitness center

Automated package lockers

2 luxe community clubrooms

Community courtyards with sweeping lights

Onsite grilling stations and outdoor lounges

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 S Lamar Blvd have any available units?
1540 S Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 S Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 1540 S Lamar Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 S Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1540 S Lamar Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 S Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1540 S Lamar Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1540 S Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1540 S Lamar Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1540 S Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1540 S Lamar Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 S Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1540 S Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 1540 S Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 1540 S Lamar Blvd has accessible units.
Does 1540 S Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 S Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
