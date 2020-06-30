15301 Bramhall Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous 1 story, 3 car garage in Avery Ranch - Beautiful home, with everything you're looking for: 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, office (could be 5th bedroom) 2 living, 2 dining, and 3 car garage in great location. High ceilings, open floor plan, 7 ceiling fans. Kitchen is open to family room and features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, island, and large walk in pantry. Indoor laundry room. Master suite has dual vanities, jetted tub and separate over sized shower. Large backyard with covered patio and sprinkler system front and back. Amenities include pool access and tennis courts. Near shopping, golf course, restaurants. RRISD. Nice!

Qualifications: Good rental history, no evictions, credit score over 650. gross monthly income must be at least 3 times the rent.

Apply online at www.OurHousePropertyManagement.com



(RLNE5598471)