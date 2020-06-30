All apartments in Austin
15301 Bramhall Dr.

15301 Bramhall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15301 Bramhall Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 1 story, 3 car garage in Avery Ranch - Beautiful home, with everything you're looking for: 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, office (could be 5th bedroom) 2 living, 2 dining, and 3 car garage in great location. High ceilings, open floor plan, 7 ceiling fans. Kitchen is open to family room and features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, island, and large walk in pantry. Indoor laundry room. Master suite has dual vanities, jetted tub and separate over sized shower. Large backyard with covered patio and sprinkler system front and back. Amenities include pool access and tennis courts. Near shopping, golf course, restaurants. RRISD. Nice!
Qualifications: Good rental history, no evictions, credit score over 650. gross monthly income must be at least 3 times the rent.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15301 Bramhall Dr. have any available units?
15301 Bramhall Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15301 Bramhall Dr. have?
Some of 15301 Bramhall Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15301 Bramhall Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
15301 Bramhall Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15301 Bramhall Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15301 Bramhall Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 15301 Bramhall Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 15301 Bramhall Dr. offers parking.
Does 15301 Bramhall Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15301 Bramhall Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15301 Bramhall Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 15301 Bramhall Dr. has a pool.
Does 15301 Bramhall Dr. have accessible units?
No, 15301 Bramhall Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 15301 Bramhall Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15301 Bramhall Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

