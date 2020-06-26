All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1514 Pasadena DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1514 Pasadena DR
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:45 AM

1514 Pasadena DR

1514 Pasadena Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Crestview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1514 Pasadena Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent this Adorable Updated Crestview Cottage w/ 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms & a Flex Room that could be used as an Office or 2nd Living. Offered furnished or unfurnished. Enjoy the Deck that overlooks the private back yard that includes a chicken coop, play house & picnic table. Lounge on the front patio Adorandacks & enjoy the lush Xeriscape Landscaping that will be professionally maintained -all you have to do is water! Pets ok, # & type to be approved by Owner. Renters Insurance & Good Credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Pasadena DR have any available units?
1514 Pasadena DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Pasadena DR have?
Some of 1514 Pasadena DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Pasadena DR currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Pasadena DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Pasadena DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 Pasadena DR is pet friendly.
Does 1514 Pasadena DR offer parking?
No, 1514 Pasadena DR does not offer parking.
Does 1514 Pasadena DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Pasadena DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Pasadena DR have a pool?
No, 1514 Pasadena DR does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Pasadena DR have accessible units?
Yes, 1514 Pasadena DR has accessible units.
Does 1514 Pasadena DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 Pasadena DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St
Austin, TX 78702
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Mission James Place
4009 Victory Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd
Austin, TX 78735
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Terrain
5112 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78745
Park Place
1301 W 9th St
Austin, TX 78703
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78735

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin