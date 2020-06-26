1514 Pasadena DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent this Adorable Updated Crestview Cottage w/ 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms & a Flex Room that could be used as an Office or 2nd Living. Offered furnished or unfurnished. Enjoy the Deck that overlooks the private back yard that includes a chicken coop, play house & picnic table. Lounge on the front patio Adorandacks & enjoy the lush Xeriscape Landscaping that will be professionally maintained -all you have to do is water! Pets ok, # & type to be approved by Owner. Renters Insurance & Good Credit required.