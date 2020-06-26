1513 Fairfield Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming, well-maintained home in a fantastic location! Friendly, established neighborhood near so many hot restaurants, coffee shops, The Domain, & convenient access to 183, Mopac & I35. Light and bright open layout w/ tile throughout- zero carpet! Tons of love and upgrades: Lush landscaping, storage added in garage, backyard deck, & newer windows. New HVAC in 2017 & fresh paint! New hardware, cabinet doors, & faucets in bathrooms. New bedroom doors, new ceiling fans & more! Lg backyard w/ storage shed.

Charming, well-maintained home in a fantastic location! Friendly, established neighborhood near so many hot restaurants, coffee shops, The Domain, & convenient access to 183, Mopac & I35. Light and bright open layout w/ tile throughout- zero carpet! Tons of love and upgrades: Lush landscaping, storage added in garage, backyard deck, & newer windows. New HVAC in 2017 & fresh paint! New hardware, cabinet doors, & faucets in bathrooms. New bedroom doors, new ceiling fans & more! Lg backyard w/ storage shed.