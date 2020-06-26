All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

1513 Fairfield Drive

Location

1513 Fairfield Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Wooten

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming, well-maintained home in a fantastic location! Friendly, established neighborhood near so many hot restaurants, coffee shops, The Domain, & convenient access to 183, Mopac & I35. Light and bright open layout w/ tile throughout- zero carpet! Tons of love and upgrades: Lush landscaping, storage added in garage, backyard deck, & newer windows. New HVAC in 2017 & fresh paint! New hardware, cabinet doors, & faucets in bathrooms. New bedroom doors, new ceiling fans & more! Lg backyard w/ storage shed.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Fairfield Drive have any available units?
1513 Fairfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Fairfield Drive have?
Some of 1513 Fairfield Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Fairfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Fairfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Fairfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 Fairfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1513 Fairfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Fairfield Drive offers parking.
Does 1513 Fairfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Fairfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Fairfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1513 Fairfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Fairfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1513 Fairfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Fairfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Fairfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
