1513 Casa Drive 52

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Gorgeous 2 story home in South Austin! This property features a sunny open concept layout with tall ceilings & large windows, kitchen features stainless steel appliances with center island & walk in pantry, master suite with double vanity, walk in shower, & walk in closet, large loft space overlooking the living area, refrigerator, washer, & dryer included, wood deck in back yard, 2 car attached garage with opener, and more! You won't want to miss this one! Apply today!