Last updated November 15 2019 at 2:44 PM

1510 South Lamar Blvd

1510 S Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1510 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Barton Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
A sudden and ominous storm has broken out. You hear loud bellowings of thunder rumbling in the distance. All of a sudden WHAM! You get zapped! Instead of busting into flames or, you know, dying, youare left standing feeling a little tingly. Even a bit….energized. After a few days, you start realizing you have some sudden and extra ordinary powers.

Coincidentally enough, one of these powers is the highly convenient ability to find spectacular apartments to live in. You hop on craigslist, confident with your new powers and, as if through some seemingly divine intervention, come across this wonderful South Austin modern apartment with two fabulous swimming pools, granite countertops, and sleek wood flooring. What a miracle! It’s perfect!

You message that person who had the audacity to create such a well placed advertisement, and eventually move into that fabulous apartment where you proceed to make use of your other newfound super powers for good (or evil, if you are into that kind of thing)

_____________________________________________

Community Amenities

Two refreshing pools

Two fitness zones

Outdoor lounge & social space

Fitness on demand classes

Picnic & grilling areas

Controlled access buildings

Stylish clubhouse

Direct level access parking garage

Business & conference center

Elevator access

Wi fi in all common areas

Valet trash & recycling

Internet cafe & lounge

Smoke free property

24 hour emergency maintenance

Community events & social activities

_______________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Wood style flooring

Open & spacious floor plans

Plush carpeted bedrooms

Two designer kitchen finish outs

Ceiling fans in living, bedrooms & patios

Stainless steel appliances

Oversized tubs with luxury tile

Granite countertops

Washer/dryer included

Island style kitchens

Private balconies & patios

Modern glass tile backsplashes

Pre wired intrusion alarms

___________________

Hello! I am Renee with Taco Street Locating

I am your new best friend! Assuming you were looking for a new best friend who is extremely skilled at finding the perfect apartment. As one of the few remaining native Austinites, I am well versed in helping people discover the best neighborhoods and apartments all over the city. I am also free to work with! Free like that HBO account you used while Game of Thrones was still on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 South Lamar Blvd have any available units?
1510 South Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 South Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 1510 South Lamar Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 South Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1510 South Lamar Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 South Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1510 South Lamar Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1510 South Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1510 South Lamar Blvd offers parking.
Does 1510 South Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 South Lamar Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 South Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1510 South Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 1510 South Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 1510 South Lamar Blvd has accessible units.
Does 1510 South Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 South Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
