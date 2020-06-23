All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1508 Southport Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1508 Southport Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1508 Southport Dr

1508 Southport Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1508 Southport Drive, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
need to move ASAP. Our lease runs now until the end of August, and you can move in as soon as youd like!

Its a great one bedroom apartment, in a great location in 78704 zipcode! Very quite, dog loving, safe neighborhood. Weve loved living here and everyone keeps to themselves. Theres a nice pool, nice balcony, nice amenities.

Worried about subletting to some random stranger on the internet? Well, dont be because you wont be subletting through me. Youll be subletting directly through Tramor the Villas at Southport. They charge a $50 application fee, and hey, well even reimburse for that because were desperate!

Thinking itd be better to just sign a normal lease? Well the benefit to sub-letting is that Ive already paid the security deposit for the lease term so you dont have to! Much cheaper for you to move in, and you still have nine months on the lease!

And guess what? You even get my security deposit back when the lease is over--not me. Not to mention youll be helping me out like x1000000. Its a win-win for us both! Please help me out! If you have any questions or you want to see the place please email me! --Devon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Southport Dr have any available units?
1508 Southport Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 Southport Dr have?
Some of 1508 Southport Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Southport Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Southport Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Southport Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 Southport Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1508 Southport Dr offer parking?
No, 1508 Southport Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1508 Southport Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Southport Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Southport Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1508 Southport Dr has a pool.
Does 1508 Southport Dr have accessible units?
No, 1508 Southport Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Southport Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 Southport Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Le Montreaux Apartments
3605 Steck Ave
Austin, TX 78759
Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78728
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325
Austin, TX 78728
Villages at the Domain
11011 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Pointe at Ben White
6934 E Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Volume 4
2709 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin