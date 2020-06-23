1508 Southport Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

need to move ASAP. Our lease runs now until the end of August, and you can move in as soon as youd like!



Its a great one bedroom apartment, in a great location in 78704 zipcode! Very quite, dog loving, safe neighborhood. Weve loved living here and everyone keeps to themselves. Theres a nice pool, nice balcony, nice amenities.



Worried about subletting to some random stranger on the internet? Well, dont be because you wont be subletting through me. Youll be subletting directly through Tramor the Villas at Southport. They charge a $50 application fee, and hey, well even reimburse for that because were desperate!



Thinking itd be better to just sign a normal lease? Well the benefit to sub-letting is that Ive already paid the security deposit for the lease term so you dont have to! Much cheaper for you to move in, and you still have nine months on the lease!



And guess what? You even get my security deposit back when the lease is over--not me. Not to mention youll be helping me out like x1000000. Its a win-win for us both! Please help me out! If you have any questions or you want to see the place please email me! --Devon