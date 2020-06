Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse community garden gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

New home in charming Pflugerville community - New construction home in community off Dessau Rd in Pflugerville.

4 beds, master down, granite counter tops in kitchen SS refrigerator, 3 car garage, hallway upstairs has a cut our space perfect for a work space. Back yard backs to a green space and all rooms bedrooms have a view of it; no houses behind you.



(RLNE4897327)