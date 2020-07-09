1504 Westmoor Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Adorable 3B/2B/2L1Car Garage home in the highly desirable Windsor Park neighborhood. Wood flooring, open floorplan, wraparound breakfast bar, built-in desk, walk-in closet in the master, a utility room, low maintenance backyard w/covered patio. Located in an established neighborhood next door to Mueller and walking distance to the surrounding parks, restaurants, shopping and coffee shops. Only 1 mile to Dell Children's, 5 miles to DT, 10mi to ABIA airport and 14miles to Dell RR. Wonderful opportunity.