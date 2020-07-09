All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1504 Westmoor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1504 Westmoor Dr
Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:29 PM

1504 Westmoor Dr

1504 Westmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1504 Westmoor Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Adorable 3B/2B/2L1Car Garage home in the highly desirable Windsor Park neighborhood. Wood flooring, open floorplan, wraparound breakfast bar, built-in desk, walk-in closet in the master, a utility room, low maintenance backyard w/covered patio. Located in an established neighborhood next door to Mueller and walking distance to the surrounding parks, restaurants, shopping and coffee shops. Only 1 mile to Dell Children's, 5 miles to DT, 10mi to ABIA airport and 14miles to Dell RR. Wonderful opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Westmoor Dr have any available units?
1504 Westmoor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Westmoor Dr have?
Some of 1504 Westmoor Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Westmoor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Westmoor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Westmoor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Westmoor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1504 Westmoor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Westmoor Dr offers parking.
Does 1504 Westmoor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Westmoor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Westmoor Dr have a pool?
No, 1504 Westmoor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Westmoor Dr have accessible units?
No, 1504 Westmoor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Westmoor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Westmoor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villages at Turtle Rock
12800 Turtle Rock Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Tree
3715 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Gables Central Park
800 W 38th St
Austin, TX 78705
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd
Austin, TX 78753
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway
Austin, TX 78652
IMT Southpark
715 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin