Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

1503 Ridgehaven Drive Available 06/05/20 **GREAT LOCATION** CHARMING 3 BEDROOM HOUSE CENTRALLY LOCATED - Charming 3/1.5 house centrally located north of downtown.



Large rooms, lots of natural light through out, and much more. The best is the fenced in backyard. Great for an evening of BBQ and enjoying the Texas weather.



Minutes from the heart of Austin and the excitement of downtown, to Mueller, and popular East side entertainment and restaurant districts.



(RLNE3956036)