Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1503 Corona Drive

1503 Corona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Corona Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/QyyLvUVW0Lc

Recently remodeled home in the desirable Windsor Park Neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Bright open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas range. Recent updates include a new HVAC system. Sizable backyard with cedar privacy fence. Close proximity to Mueller, food, shopping, UT, and downtown.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Mueller Area
YEAR BUILT: 1954

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Quiet neighborhood
- Very close to the highways and entertainment/shopping. Unbeatable location!
- Recently remodeled
- Lots of natural light!

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1503-corona-drive ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Corona Drive have any available units?
1503 Corona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 Corona Drive have?
Some of 1503 Corona Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Corona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Corona Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Corona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Corona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Corona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Corona Drive does offer parking.
Does 1503 Corona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Corona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Corona Drive have a pool?
No, 1503 Corona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Corona Drive have accessible units?
No, 1503 Corona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Corona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 Corona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
