1503 Corona Drive

Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/QyyLvUVW0Lc



Recently remodeled home in the desirable Windsor Park Neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Bright open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas range. Recent updates include a new HVAC system. Sizable backyard with cedar privacy fence. Close proximity to Mueller, food, shopping, UT, and downtown.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Mueller Area

YEAR BUILT: 1954



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Quiet neighborhood

- Very close to the highways and entertainment/shopping. Unbeatable location!

- Recently remodeled

- Lots of natural light!



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



