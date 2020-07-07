14905 Calaveras Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court game room on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous 5B with Great Outdoor Living - Beautifully updated home in highly desirable Davis Springs. Bright, open family room with built in bookshelves and see through gas fire log fireplace opens to large breakfast area offering a great view of big deck, custom landscape and water feature. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinets for storage. Bedroom/office, full bath, laundry room and powder bath finish off first floor. Game room, a full bath shared by three secondary bedrooms and the master suite is upstairs. Spa like master bath with fantastic walk in closet. Garage/workshop with extensive shelving, lighting & added electrical outlets. Professionally managed.



