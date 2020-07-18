14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated ceiling fan carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Refreshed 3 bedroom w/Master down! Upgraded deco paint throughout as well as all updated carpet throughout master, stairs, & upper level. Corner condo that has no neighbor to the right & has its own private backyard. Comes w/SS refrigerator, washer, dryer, & water softener included! Ceiling fans in each room. HOA maintains yard. Agent must show to qualify.

Refreshed 3 bedroom w/Master down! Upgraded deco paint throughout as well as all updated carpet throughout master, stairs, & upper level. Corner condo that has no neighbor to the right & has its own private backyard. Comes w/SS refrigerator, washer, dryer, & water softener included! Ceiling fans in each room. HOA maintains yard. Agent must show to qualify.