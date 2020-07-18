All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 4 2020 at 9:48 PM

14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303

14815 Avery Ranch Boulevard · (512) 825-1667
Location

14815 Avery Ranch Boulevard, Austin, TX 78717

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1654 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Refreshed 3 bedroom w/Master down! Upgraded deco paint throughout as well as all updated carpet throughout master, stairs, & upper level. Corner condo that has no neighbor to the right & has its own private backyard. Comes w/SS refrigerator, washer, dryer, & water softener included! Ceiling fans in each room. HOA maintains yard. Agent must show to qualify.
Refreshed 3 bedroom w/Master down! Upgraded deco paint throughout as well as all updated carpet throughout master, stairs, & upper level. Corner condo that has no neighbor to the right & has its own private backyard. Comes w/SS refrigerator, washer, dryer, & water softener included! Ceiling fans in each room. HOA maintains yard. Agent must show to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303 have any available units?
14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303 have?
Some of 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303 currently offering any rent specials?
14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303 pet-friendly?
No, 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303 offer parking?
No, 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303 does not offer parking.
Does 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303 have a pool?
No, 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303 does not have a pool.
Does 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303 have accessible units?
No, 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303 does not have accessible units.
Does 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd., #1303 does not have units with dishwashers.
