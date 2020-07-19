14812 Fernhill Dr

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Avery Ranch!! - Beautiful 4/3 two-story home in Avery Ranch that backs to a greenbelt! 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs plus an office downstairs. Family room is open to kitchen/breakfast area, huge additional living area upstairs with all bedrooms. Kitchen has appliances except for fridge. Washer/dryer hook ups. Master suite is upstairs with fabulous private greenbelt view. Near Community Pool-Parks-Dining-Public Golf! Easy access to major highways, commuter-rail, and shopping centers. Acclaimed RRIDS schools (England, Cedar Valley, McNeil). Pets negotiable with pet deposit. FIRST MONTH MOVE-IN SPECIAL $1500



(RLNE3867197)