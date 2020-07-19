All apartments in Austin
14812 Fernhill Dr
14812 Fernhill Dr

14812 Fernhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14812 Fernhill Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Avery Ranch!! - Beautiful 4/3 two-story home in Avery Ranch that backs to a greenbelt! 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs plus an office downstairs. Family room is open to kitchen/breakfast area, huge additional living area upstairs with all bedrooms. Kitchen has appliances except for fridge. Washer/dryer hook ups. Master suite is upstairs with fabulous private greenbelt view. Near Community Pool-Parks-Dining-Public Golf! Easy access to major highways, commuter-rail, and shopping centers. Acclaimed RRIDS schools (England, Cedar Valley, McNeil). Pets negotiable with pet deposit. FIRST MONTH MOVE-IN SPECIAL $1500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14812 Fernhill Dr have any available units?
14812 Fernhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14812 Fernhill Dr have?
Some of 14812 Fernhill Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14812 Fernhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14812 Fernhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14812 Fernhill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14812 Fernhill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14812 Fernhill Dr offer parking?
No, 14812 Fernhill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14812 Fernhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14812 Fernhill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14812 Fernhill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14812 Fernhill Dr has a pool.
Does 14812 Fernhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 14812 Fernhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14812 Fernhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14812 Fernhill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
