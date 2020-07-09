All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1424 shore district

1424 Shore District Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Shore District Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eff625d098 ---- Outside Your Door Resort-style swimming pool Poolside grilling areas with lounge seating Access to 4,000-square-foot Athletic Center --- spin, yoga and sports lounge in Two South Shore District Resident recreation room Access to One South Shore District executive business center with complimentary Wi-Fi and conference room for private meetings Multi-level parking garage with assigned parking Limited-access entry to resident parking Recycling and trash services Private storage available Covered bicycle storage Electric car charging stations Pet-friendly community Inside Your Home Airy 9- & 10-foot ceilings Wood-grain plank flooring in living areas Two distinctive interior finish options Ceiling fans in bedroom and living room Energy-saving digital programmable thermostats Two-inch window blinds Low-E windows Individual intrusion alarms with monitoring available Full-size washer and dryer in every home The Teal System&trade; providing unlimited conditioned hot water Gourmet kitchen islands* with beautiful pendant lighting Private balconies in each residence Rich granite countertops in kitchen and bath with designer hardware Designer tile backsplash with under-cabinet lighting Stainless steel Whirlpool&reg; appliances, including built-in microwave and self-cleaning oven with ceramic glass cooktop* Brushed nickel track lighting in kitchen/dining room Custom wood cabinetry Carpet in bedrooms Spacious walk-in closets Master baths with garden tubs Separate showers* Custom-framed mirrors with specialty lighting Oversized ceramic tile in bathrooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 shore district have any available units?
1424 shore district doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 shore district have?
Some of 1424 shore district's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 shore district currently offering any rent specials?
1424 shore district is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 shore district pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 shore district is pet friendly.
Does 1424 shore district offer parking?
Yes, 1424 shore district offers parking.
Does 1424 shore district have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1424 shore district offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 shore district have a pool?
Yes, 1424 shore district has a pool.
Does 1424 shore district have accessible units?
No, 1424 shore district does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 shore district have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 shore district does not have units with dishwashers.

