1424 shore district

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room car charging clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly yoga

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eff625d098 ---- Outside Your Door Resort-style swimming pool Poolside grilling areas with lounge seating Access to 4,000-square-foot Athletic Center --- spin, yoga and sports lounge in Two South Shore District Resident recreation room Access to One South Shore District executive business center with complimentary Wi-Fi and conference room for private meetings Multi-level parking garage with assigned parking Limited-access entry to resident parking Recycling and trash services Private storage available Covered bicycle storage Electric car charging stations Pet-friendly community Inside Your Home Airy 9- & 10-foot ceilings Wood-grain plank flooring in living areas Two distinctive interior finish options Ceiling fans in bedroom and living room Energy-saving digital programmable thermostats Two-inch window blinds Low-E windows Individual intrusion alarms with monitoring available Full-size washer and dryer in every home The Teal System™ providing unlimited conditioned hot water Gourmet kitchen islands* with beautiful pendant lighting Private balconies in each residence Rich granite countertops in kitchen and bath with designer hardware Designer tile backsplash with under-cabinet lighting Stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, including built-in microwave and self-cleaning oven with ceramic glass cooktop* Brushed nickel track lighting in kitchen/dining room Custom wood cabinetry Carpet in bedrooms Spacious walk-in closets Master baths with garden tubs Separate showers* Custom-framed mirrors with specialty lighting Oversized ceramic tile in bathrooms