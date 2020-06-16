All apartments in Austin
14200 THE LAKES BLVD
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 AM

14200 THE LAKES BLVD

14200 The Lakes Boulevard · (512) 318-2918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Austin
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

14200 The Lakes Boulevard, Austin, TX 78660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$978

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
This new, modern, retro community was meticulously designed with your comfort and conveniences in mind. These incredible apartments include many interior luxuries, fantastic amenities and excellent service. Swim in the oversized resort-style pool, relax in the aqua lounge, workout in the 24-hour fitness center or take your pet to the shaded dog park. Head home after a long day and enjoy having a built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans with lights, a spacious walk-in closet and a frost-free refrigerator with an ice maker. You?ll have a quick commute to either downtown employers or Round Rock. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all-around allowing a convenient lifestyle for you! Make life less complicated, more enjoyable and tour here today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14200 THE LAKES BLVD have any available units?
14200 THE LAKES BLVD has a unit available for $978 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14200 THE LAKES BLVD have?
Some of 14200 THE LAKES BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14200 THE LAKES BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
14200 THE LAKES BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14200 THE LAKES BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 14200 THE LAKES BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 14200 THE LAKES BLVD offer parking?
No, 14200 THE LAKES BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 14200 THE LAKES BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14200 THE LAKES BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14200 THE LAKES BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 14200 THE LAKES BLVD has a pool.
Does 14200 THE LAKES BLVD have accessible units?
No, 14200 THE LAKES BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 14200 THE LAKES BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 14200 THE LAKES BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
