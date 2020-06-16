14200 THE LAKES BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool

This new, modern, retro community was meticulously designed with your comfort and conveniences in mind. These incredible apartments include many interior luxuries, fantastic amenities and excellent service. Swim in the oversized resort-style pool, relax in the aqua lounge, workout in the 24-hour fitness center or take your pet to the shaded dog park. Head home after a long day and enjoy having a built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans with lights, a spacious walk-in closet and a frost-free refrigerator with an ice maker. You?ll have a quick commute to either downtown employers or Round Rock. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all-around allowing a convenient lifestyle for you! Make life less complicated, more enjoyable and tour here today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.