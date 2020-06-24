1414 Shore District Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Community Amenities • Resort-style swimming pool • Poolside grilling area with lounge seating • 4,000-square-foot Athletic Center --- spin, yoga and sports lounge • Conference room for private meetings • Multi-level parking garage with assigned parking • Limited-access entry to resident parking • Recycling and trash services • Private storage available • Covered bicycle storage • Electric car charging stations • Pet-friendly community Apartment Features • Wood-grain plank flooring in living areas • Two distinctive interior finish options • Ceiling fans in bedroom and living room • Energy-saving digital programmable thermostats • Two-inch window blinds • Low-E windows • Individual intrusion alarms with monitoring available • Full-size washer and dryer in every home • The Teal System™ providing unlimited conditioned hot water • Gourmet kitchen islands with beautiful pendant lighting • Designer tile backsplash with under-cabinet lighting • Stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, including built-in microwave and self-cleaning oven with ceramic glass cooktop* • Brushed nickel track lighting in kitchen/dining room • Custom wood cabinetry • Carpet in bedrooms • Spacious walk-in closets • Separate showers* • Custom-framed mirrors with specialty lighting • Oversized ceramic tile in bathrooms