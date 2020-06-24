All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1414 Shore District Dr

1414 Shore District Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Shore District Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/34e2217095 ---- Community Amenities &bull; Resort-style swimming pool &bull; Poolside grilling area with lounge seating &bull; 4,000-square-foot Athletic Center --- spin, yoga and sports lounge &bull; Conference room for private meetings &bull; Multi-level parking garage with assigned parking &bull; Limited-access entry to resident parking &bull; Recycling and trash services &bull; Private storage available &bull; Covered bicycle storage &bull; Electric car charging stations &bull; Pet-friendly community Apartment Features &bull; Wood-grain plank flooring in living areas &bull; Two distinctive interior finish options &bull; Ceiling fans in bedroom and living room &bull; Energy-saving digital programmable thermostats &bull; Two-inch window blinds &bull; Low-E windows &bull; Individual intrusion alarms with monitoring available &bull; Full-size washer and dryer in every home &bull; The Teal System&trade; providing unlimited conditioned hot water &bull; Gourmet kitchen islands with beautiful pendant lighting &bull; Designer tile backsplash with under-cabinet lighting &bull; Stainless steel Whirlpool&reg; appliances, including built-in microwave and self-cleaning oven with ceramic glass cooktop* &bull; Brushed nickel track lighting in kitchen/dining room &bull; Custom wood cabinetry &bull; Carpet in bedrooms &bull; Spacious walk-in closets &bull; Separate showers* &bull; Custom-framed mirrors with specialty lighting &bull; Oversized ceramic tile in bathrooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Shore District Dr have any available units?
1414 Shore District Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Shore District Dr have?
Some of 1414 Shore District Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Shore District Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Shore District Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Shore District Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 Shore District Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1414 Shore District Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Shore District Dr offers parking.
Does 1414 Shore District Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 Shore District Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Shore District Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1414 Shore District Dr has a pool.
Does 1414 Shore District Dr have accessible units?
No, 1414 Shore District Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Shore District Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Shore District Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
