Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Quiet Oasis in Travis Heights! This 2/1 eclectic tree home has a small private fenced yard and features an amazing graffiti mural by a local Austin artist. This is a Back Cottage. The open floor plan is perfect for live/work and is an easy stroll from Lady Bird Hike and Bike Trail or Stacy Park and Pool. Water is included with this pet friendly home! Easy access to HWY 35, Riverside & South Congress.



(RLNE5690667)