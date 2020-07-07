All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 12 2020 at 8:42 PM

1403 Kamar Drive

1403 Kamar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1403 Kamar Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Wooten

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
Charming 3/2 home in Wooten neighborhood. Fantastic location, just minutes to Anderson Lane, 183, Mopac, Burnet Rd, Lamar Blvd. Walk to Wooten Elementary. Loads of shopping and restaurants, Alamo Drafthouse, Cover 3, coffee houses, and so much more.

Just painted, new flooring in bedrooms and bathrooms, new water heater and fencing, plus many repairs. Comes with washer/dryer. Kitchen includes gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, plenty of cabinets, and adjacent dining area. Master suite includes private bathroom with standing shower. Home has front living room and large family room with French door access to the backyard and covered patio. Wood fireplace set in gorgeous brick wall. Backyard is fenced, ready for your pets (max 2), and includes a shed. Two outdoor storage closets under carport. Wire for security. Lease term: 17-20 month lease. Security deposit $1950.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Kamar Drive have any available units?
1403 Kamar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 Kamar Drive have?
Some of 1403 Kamar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Kamar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Kamar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Kamar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 Kamar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1403 Kamar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Kamar Drive offers parking.
Does 1403 Kamar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1403 Kamar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Kamar Drive have a pool?
No, 1403 Kamar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Kamar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1403 Kamar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Kamar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 Kamar Drive has units with dishwashers.

