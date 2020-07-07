1403 Kamar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking 24hr maintenance

Charming 3/2 home in Wooten neighborhood. Fantastic location, just minutes to Anderson Lane, 183, Mopac, Burnet Rd, Lamar Blvd. Walk to Wooten Elementary. Loads of shopping and restaurants, Alamo Drafthouse, Cover 3, coffee houses, and so much more.



Just painted, new flooring in bedrooms and bathrooms, new water heater and fencing, plus many repairs. Comes with washer/dryer. Kitchen includes gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, plenty of cabinets, and adjacent dining area. Master suite includes private bathroom with standing shower. Home has front living room and large family room with French door access to the backyard and covered patio. Wood fireplace set in gorgeous brick wall. Backyard is fenced, ready for your pets (max 2), and includes a shed. Two outdoor storage closets under carport. Wire for security. Lease term: 17-20 month lease. Security deposit $1950.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

