Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1402 Parker Ln Apt 4

1402 Parker Lane · (512) 965-1464
Location

1402 Parker Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1402 Parker Lane #4 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
1402 Parker Lane #4 Available 08/01/20 The 3 story townhouse is a turn-key solution for anybody who wants a clean, modern, cozy, and furnished condo in Austin for 30+ day minimums! Long term guests are encouraged!

The 1400 square foot townhouse was built in 2009. The condo has a large 2 car garage with automatic openers and plenty of storage. Amenities include 40" 4k Samsung smart TV, high speed wireless internet with 100 Mb downloads, hardwood floors throughout, tile kitchen and bathrooms, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, dishwasher, burr and grind coffee maker, Kuerig coffee maker, stainless steel propane grill, and a fully stocked kitchen!

There are two 12'x12 furnished bedrooms with one 10'x10' office. All bedrooms have hardwood floors. The master has a TempurPedic king size platform bed with a private bathroom and a large walk in closet. The second bedroom contains a queen size bed with a Tuft and Needle memory foam mattress. The office contains a day bed that can fit 1 average sized adult. The two outer rooms have a shared bathroom with a full size shower and tub. All beds have a waterproof protective mattress cover and clean linens.

Cab rides downtown are $7 to the convention center or you can walk to the corner and catch the bus. The cabs from the airport are a 3 mile $25 fee. I live right around the corner, so if any issues arise I can fix them promptly.

The neighborhood, East Austin Riverside Corridor, is quickly becoming the hotspot with the Austin Boardwalk, shops, bars, music venues, and coffee bars all within a block of the location. You will not be disappointed with this townhouse and location.

(RLNE4606639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Parker Ln Apt 4 have any available units?
1402 Parker Ln Apt 4 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 Parker Ln Apt 4 have?
Some of 1402 Parker Ln Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Parker Ln Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Parker Ln Apt 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Parker Ln Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 Parker Ln Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1402 Parker Ln Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Parker Ln Apt 4 does offer parking.
Does 1402 Parker Ln Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 Parker Ln Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Parker Ln Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 1402 Parker Ln Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Parker Ln Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 1402 Parker Ln Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Parker Ln Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Parker Ln Apt 4 has units with dishwashers.
