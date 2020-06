14012 Ashton Woods CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY*GATED COMMUNITY WITH THE LAWN BEING TAKEN CARE OF BY THE HOA*SPACIOUS OPEN KITCHEN/LIVING/BREAKFAST AREA *FORMAL DINING ROOM*PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING*LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH FEATURING DOUBLE SINKS & HUGE WALK IN CLOSET*WELL MAINTAINED HOME WITH HIGH CEILINGS*BACKYARD COVERED PATIO IS OVERLOOKING BEAUTIFUL RANCH LAND*TENANTS CARS MUST FIT IN GARAGE NIGHTLY PER HOA*NO PETS PLEASE*THIS PROPERTY IS LOCATED NEAR APPLE, DELL, IBM, CLOSE TO THE DOMAIN WITH EASY ACCESS TO THE TOLLWAY