All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 14000 The Lakes Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
14000 The Lakes Blvd.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

14000 The Lakes Blvd.

14000 The Lakes Boulevard · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14000 The Lakes Boulevard, Austin, TX 78660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
You'll love coming home to this prestigious yet peaceful neighborhood! The warm and comfortable environment offers unsurpassed amenities and serenity. Jump on IH-35 for a day trip to Round Rock or nightlife in Austin. Stay on-site and discover lush landscaping, a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, an executive business center, a cabana with a big screen TV and an oversized resort-style swimming pool! These modern apartments also feature washer and dryer connections, Texas-sized walk-in closets, garden-style bathtubs, wood blinds, track lighting and ceiling fans! You'll love coming home to this resort-style atmosphere where all the amenities you could ever wish for are right at your fingertips! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14000 The Lakes Blvd. have any available units?
14000 The Lakes Blvd. has a unit available for $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14000 The Lakes Blvd. have?
Some of 14000 The Lakes Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14000 The Lakes Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
14000 The Lakes Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14000 The Lakes Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 14000 The Lakes Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 14000 The Lakes Blvd. offer parking?
No, 14000 The Lakes Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 14000 The Lakes Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14000 The Lakes Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14000 The Lakes Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 14000 The Lakes Blvd. has a pool.
Does 14000 The Lakes Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 14000 The Lakes Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 14000 The Lakes Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14000 The Lakes Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14000 The Lakes Blvd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78731
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street
Austin, TX 78702
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St
Austin, TX 78705
620 Canyon Creek
9009 N FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Silver Springs Apartments
12151 N Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78753
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Gallery At Domain Edge and Parkside
11121 Alterra Pkwy
Austin, TX 78758
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street
Austin, TX 78702

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity