13904 Loleta Way

This beautifully maintained single story cul de sac home is ideally situated in highly desired Avery Ranch neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood flooring, granite counters, high ceilings with designer arches and an open floor plan make this home shine. This home sits on nearly a third an acre with an over-sized back yard. In addition to its 3 bedrooms, this spacious home boasts a study, 2 dining spaces, a kitchen open to the living room with breakfast bar, walk in pantry and many other high end features. Located in exceptional Leander ISD. This home has everything you need and so much more. Zoned to a top rated elementary school and the Tenant will have access to several area pools. 1 PET UNDER 50LBS.

