Last updated August 19 2019 at 5:54 PM

13904 Loleta Way

13904 Loleta Way · No Longer Available
Location

13904 Loleta Way, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully maintained single story cul de sac home is ideally situated in highly desired Avery Ranch neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood flooring, granite counters, high ceilings with designer arches and an open floor plan make this home shine. This home sits on nearly a third an acre with an over-sized back yard. In addition to its 3 bedrooms, this spacious home boasts a study, 2 dining spaces, a kitchen open to the living room with breakfast bar, walk in pantry and many other high end features. Located in exceptional Leander ISD. This home has everything you need and so much more. Zoned to a top rated elementary school and the Tenant will have access to several area pools. 1 PET UNDER 50LBS.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

